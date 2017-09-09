9/8/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada

Below are the results from the 9/8/17 WWE NXT Live Event in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada:

1. Johnny Gargano defeated Killian Dain

2. Ember Moon defeated Nikki Cross

3. NXT Tag Team Championship Match

SAnitY defeated Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli

4. Aliyah and Lacey Evans defeated Mandy Rose and Vanessa Borne

5. Aleister Black defeated Hideo Itami

6. Tye Dillinger defeated The Velveteen Dream

7. NXT Championship Triple Threat Match

Drew McIntyre defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas and Bobby Roode

