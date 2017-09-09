9/8/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada

Sep 9, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from the 9/8/17 WWE NXT Live Event in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada:

1. Johnny Gargano defeated Killian Dain

2. Ember Moon defeated Nikki Cross

3. NXT Tag Team Championship Match
SAnitY defeated Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli

4. Aliyah and Lacey Evans defeated Mandy Rose and Vanessa Borne

5. Aleister Black defeated Hideo Itami

6. Tye Dillinger defeated The Velveteen Dream

7. NXT Championship Triple Threat Match
Drew McIntyre defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas and Bobby Roode

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Johnny Impact talks Bound for Glory, Lucha Underground, Rosemary-Sexy Star, acting, WWE, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad