The Rack Radio Show Podcast Reviewing The Mae Young Classic

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Latest #BlameBrent Injuries
*GFW/Jeff Jarrett Update
*Nikki Bella now Dancing with the Stars
*JBL done as Smackdown announcer

And More!

We looked at the second set of the Mae Young Classic episodes now airing on the WWE Network. We will give our thoughts on who impressed us and who didn’t.

We also had the Smackdown Throwdown featuring Randy Orton vs Shinsuke Nakamura for a shot at the WWE Championship, Kevin Owens gets personal with Shane McMahon, Shane McMahon getting suspended, the Re-Debut of Dolph Ziggler and more. We also gave you the NXT Rundown featuring Hideo Itami against Kassius Ohno, Asuka giving up the NXT Womens Championship and more.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.

Audio Link:
http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack090817.mp3

