Not GFW bound

Sep 8, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

The Wrestling Observer reports that the negotiations between Rey Mysterio and Global Force Wrestling have officially concluded without Mysterio signing a contract. Mysterio is now working for AAA rival CRASH. At one point, they considered a storyline which would culminate at Bound For Glory where Alberto El Patron blamed Jeff Jarrett for being suspended and challenged him to a match, only for Jarrett to swerve him and have Mysterio take his place in said match, but that’s all out the window now.

