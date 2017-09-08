Flair announces new management team

After announcing yesterday that he is no longer being represented by Legacy Talent and Entertainment, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair today revealed his new agency representing him, Get Engaged. “I am now being formally represented by Get Engaged. I am looking forward to the future and continuing my legacy. I am excited for new beginnings for me, my family and my new home at Get Engaged,” a statement read. Flair also said that he’s returning “better than ever.” Get Engaged describes itself as a company which provides solutions for individuals and brands trying to effectively communicate online. “We curate digital and social media strategy for household names from the world of music, professional sports as well as non-profit organizations. We also focus on developing strategy and tools in digital and social media spaces,” their website says. Flair has already worked with Get Engaged when he went “shoe shopping” for Complex.com.

