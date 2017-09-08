Alberto El Patron says he’s in talks to make a return to GFW

“I’ve been in touch with Global Force Wrestling, and we’re working to bring back Alberto El Patron to the company. We’re working to find something that will please the fans. At the end of the day, I work for the fans; they are the ones I work to please. I am going to put all my heart, all my passion into making this work. I am completely focused on where I want to take the company in November, and I promise to make the company great again, and Alberto is going to be on top again.”

source: SI.com

