9/7/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Rochester, New York – Bobby Roode’s Farewell Tour Begins

Sep 8, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from the 9/7/17 WWE NXT Live Event from Rochester, New York:

1. Tye Dillinger defeated Kona Reeves

2. Aliyah and Ember Moon defeated Mandy Rose and Vanessa Borne

3. Johnny Gargano defeated Killian Dain

4. Aleister Black defeated Hideo Itami

5. Bobby Roode defeated The Velveteen Dream

6. NXT Tag Team Championship Match
SAnitY defeated Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli

7. Nikki Cross defeated Lacey Evans

8. NXT Championship Match
Drew McIntyre defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas

