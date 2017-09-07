WWE NXT Events Postponed Due to Hurricane, Total Bellas Recap Video, Zelina Vega

– E! posted this video recapping last night’s season two premiere of Total Bellas:

– Upcoming WWE NXT live events in Florida have been postponed due to the arrival of Hurricane Irma. WWE announced the following today:

Upcoming NXT Live events in Florida postponed due to Hurricane Irma With Hurricane Irma fast approaching and Florida under a state of emergency, four upcoming NXT Live Events have been postponed. NXT Live Events on Friday, Sept. 8, in Daytona Beach; Saturday, Sept. 9, in Crystal River; Thursday, Sept. 14, in Lakeland; and Friday, Sept. 15, in Dade City, have been postponed. The Sept. 15 Live Event in Dade City has been rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 5, and tickets that have been previously purchased for the show will be honored that night. Please stay tuned to NXTTickets.com and any additional questions can be directed to nxttickets@wwecorp.com.

– Zelina Vega tweeted the following on Andrade “Cien” Almas win over Cezar Bononi on last night’s NXT episode, also commenting on announcer Percy Watson questioning their relationship.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)