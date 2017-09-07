Vince McMahon Congratulates Nikki Bella, WWE SmackDown Social Media Score, More

– Below is video of Greg Hamilton talking to WWE coach & producer Adam Pearce about the history of the NWA and more before the weekend WWE live event in Cedar Falls, Iowa:

– This week’s WWE SmackDown ranked #3 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind American Horror Story and America’s Got Talent. SmackDown had 153,000 interactions on Twitter with 36,000 unique authors, up from last week’s 56,000 interactions and 15,000 authors. SmackDown also had 72,000 Facebook interactions with 46,000 unique authors last night, up from last week’s 71,000 interactions and 48,000 authors.

– Vince McMahon tweeted the following on Nikki Bella joining the cast of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars:

Congratulations to Nikki @BellaTwins for joining @DancingABC this season. She’ll be just as fearless on the dance floor. pic.twitter.com/yl1SX8ytFk — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) September 6, 2017

– Dolph Ziggler continues to joke about “phoning it in” on Twitter. This most recent tweet, seen below, could be a response to a report from the weekend WWE live event in Cedar Falls, IA. A correspondent noted that Ziggler was “phoning it in” during his loss to Bobby Roode. Ziggler wrote the following to plug Thursday’s appearance on FOX Business show Kennedy Nation:

crushing it on #Kennedy with @KennedyNation THURSDAY 8pm @FoxBusiness (don't worry, I only phone it in at my night job) pic.twitter.com/WRxhSn37er — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) September 6, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)