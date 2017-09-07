Updates on Combat Zone Wrestling’s venue move

CZW majority owner David (DJ Hyde) Markland attempted to answer some of the questions CZW fans have had since they announced they are moving from the Flyers Skate Zone, their venue of five years.

He verified that the new home will be Rastelli Kids Complex, which is located at 1855 Hurffville Road, Sewell, NJ (known to some in New Jersey as the “Five Points” area. Markland said “we will be basing everything out of this complex..There are many other things still in the works [including] TV.”

He responded to one of the most-asked questions, given that the venue has been known as family-friendly (and their website suggests as much) “To answer questions will CZW change what we do. NO! We will still do all the same things we do….”

He then made another kind of cryptic statement in his answer “Will other thing[s] be different? Yes. With a change it will take us time to get things where we want….”. It’s not clear what that means.

He also noted, in news that will certainly please some, “… Our new building will be selling beer at our events as well as has a full kitchen. I am looking forward to working with them and our new home.”

As of this writing, Ticketfly (the site used by CZW) has not been updated to include future shows. It’s hoped this will be taken care of by Saturday; and would be important, given that a number of CZW fans traditionally buy tickets for the next show at intermission.

