TVA Sports in Quebec to broadcast weekly 1-hour Raw in French

WWE and TVA Sports today announced a multi-year agreement to televise a weekly, one-hour edition of Raw in French beginning Wednesday, October 18 at 10PM.

“We’re delighted to meet the demand for WWE by offering in-ring programming every week on TVA Sports,” said Veronique Dubois, Director, Programming, TVA Sports. “Quebec has produced its share of great WWE Superstars over the years, and we hope that a new generation of Superstars will follow in the footsteps of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and the Rougeau Brothers, among others.”

Michelle Wilson, WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer, added, “We’re pleased to have TVA Sports join us in televising WWE programming. This partnership allows us to broaden our reach as we deliver our unique blend of action-packed, family friendly entertainment throughout the region.”

All of the action for TVA Sports’ presentation of Raw will be called by Patric Laprade, who will be joined on commentary by social media sensation Kevin Raphael.

