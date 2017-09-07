This Day In Wrestling History – September 7th

1988 – NWA Clash of Champions III: Fall Brawl is held in Albany, GA in front of 3,700 fans. This TV special was the last to be promoted by Jim Crockett, before he was bought out by Ted Turner.

– Mike Rotunda fought Brad Armstrong to a 20-minute time-limit draw, to retain the NWA Television Championship.

– Nikita Koloff & Steve Williams defeat The Sheepherders (Luke & Butch).

– Dusty Rhodes defeats Kevin Sullivan (with Gary Hart), in a Grudge Match.

– Ricky Morton defeats Ivan Koloff in a Russian Chain Match

– In a match for the NWA United States Championship, Sting defeats Barry Windham, via disqualification. Windham still retains the title.

1991 – WWF’s King of the Ring event is held in Providence, RI in front of 2,400 fans.

First Round Matches:

– Jerry Sags (with Jimmy Hart) defeats Hawk via disqualification.

– Ted DiBiase fought Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat to a 15-minute time limit draw.

– Jim Duggan defeats Brian Knobbs (with Jimmy Hart).

– Irwin R. Schyster defeats The Berzerker, via countout.

– Bret Hart defeats Pete Doherty.

– Skinner defeats Virgil.

– Sid Justice defeats The Warlord.

– The Undertaker (with Paul Bearer) defeats Animal.

Non-Tournament Match:

– The Beverly Brothers (Beau & Blake) defeat The Bushwhackers (Luke & Butch).

Quarterfinal Round Matches:

– Irwin R. Schyster defeats Jim Duggan.

– Bret Hart defeats Skinner.

– The Undertaker (with Paul Bearer) fought Sid Justice to a double disqualification.

Semifinal Round Match:

– Irwin R. Schyster defeats Jerry Sags.

King of the Ring Tournament Final:

– Bret Hart defeats Irwin R. Schyster.

1997 – WWF Ground Zero: In Your House is held in Louisville, KY in front of 4,963 fans. This was the first three-hour ‘In Your House’ PPV, and the first to use ‘In Your House’ as the subtitle rather than the main title.

– Brian Pillman defeats Goldust (with Marlena); Pillam wins the services of Marlena for 30 days.

– Brian Christopher defeats Scott Putski via countout.

– Savio Vega defeats Crush and Faarooq in a Triple Threat Match.

– Max Mini defeats El Torito.

– In a Four-Way Elimination Match, The Headbangers (Mosh & Thrasher) defeat Owen Hart & The British Bulldog, The Legion Of Doom (Hawk & Animal), and The Godwinns (Henry & Phineas), to win the vacant WWF Tag Team Championship.

– Bret Hart defeats The Patriot, to retain the WWF Championship.

– Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker ends in a no-contest due to excessive outside interference.

2008 – The final WWE Unforgiven event is held in Cleveland, OH in front of 8,707 fans.

Dark Match:

– Evan Bourne defeats John Morrison.

PPV:

– In a Championship Scramble Match, Matt Hardy defeats Mark Henry, The Miz, Chavo Guerrero Jr., and Finlay, to win the ECW Championship.

– The Legacy (Cody Rhodes & Ted DiBiase) defeat Cryme Tyme (JTG & Shad Gaspard), to retain the World Tag Team Championship.

– Shawn Michaels defeats Chris Jericho (with Lance Cade), in an Unsanctioned Match.

– In a Championship Scramble Match, Triple H defeats Jeff Hardy, The Brian Kendrick, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP, to retain the WWE Championship.

– Michelle McCool defeats Maryse, to retain the WWE Divas Championship.

– In a Championship Scramble Match, Chris Jericho defeats JBL, Batista, Rey Mysterio, and Kane, to win the World Heavyweight Championship. CM Punk was champion going into the event, but was unable to compete due to injury, thereby forfeiting the title.

2009 – Monday Night RAW is guest-hosted by Bob Barker.

2010 – Season 3 of WWE: NXT begins on Syfy. Season 3 was exclusive to female wrestlers.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: current NWA Southern Junior Heavyweight Champion Colin Delaney (31 years old); former WWF/E Hardcore & Women’s Champion Molly Holly (40 years old); and former WWF & WCW wrestler George South (55 years old).

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)