Thieves Take $50,000 Worth From Kelly Kelly’s Self-Storage Unit

Sep 7, 2017 - by Bill Fenbers

Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly recently tweeted that thieves broke into her self-storage unit in El Segundo, California.  The thieves stole as much as $50,000 in jewelry, purses, and more.

Kelly Kelly is currently a regular on WAGS, on E!

