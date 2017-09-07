Thieves Take $50,000 Worth From Kelly Kelly’s Self-Storage Unit

Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly recently tweeted that thieves broke into her self-storage unit in El Segundo, California. The thieves stole as much as $50,000 in jewelry, purses, and more.

Attention guys my stuff got stolen inside of my storage unit @PublicStorage in el segundo, ca they stole purses and jewelry — Barbie Blank (@TheBarbieBlank) September 2, 2017

Beware of that @PublicStorage apparently it happens all the time they have no cameras nothing so no way to find out who did it so please RT — Barbie Blank (@TheBarbieBlank) September 2, 2017

And hopefully they will do something to compensate me for at least 50,000 worth of things stolen @PublicStorage — Barbie Blank (@TheBarbieBlank) September 2, 2017

Kelly Kelly is currently a regular on WAGS, on E!

