Rumored Locations For Live Monday Night RAW On Christmas And New Year’s Day

Multiple sources are reporting that WWE will air Monday Night RAW from Chicago, LIVE on Christmas Day. Chicago will also reportedly host SmackDown Live on December 26th.

The LIVE edition of RAW on New Year’s Day will air from Miami, Florida. The January 2nd SmackDown Live will reportedly air from Tampa.

While many are disappointed in WWE for making their stars be away from their families during the holidays, Jeff Hardy’s wife, Beth, tweeted that the decision to air RAW live wasn’t made by WWE, but was actually made by USA Network.

Christmas Day. Really??? Some are sensitive to my "public complaining" so let me NOT publicly complain about our Christmas Day without Jeff😒 — Beth Hardy (@BethBrittHardy_) September 4, 2017

About my last tweet…apparently it's the network's decision…not WWE's…but still… — Beth Hardy (@BethBrittHardy_) September 4, 2017

