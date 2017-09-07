POP TV Chief Operating Officer describes GFW fans as the “most passionate” in TV

David Mandell, The Chief Operating Officer of POP TV described GFW fans as some of the “most passionate fans in television” despite the low number of viewership Impact Wrestling registers every single week.

In the press release issued announcing the new television deals, Mandell said that the company is excited to extend the partnership with Anthem to remain the exclusive linear TV home of Impact in the United States, nothing that Anthem produces over 100 hours of original programming for the network.

“With our broad distribution across all major cable and satellite providers, as well as almost every new over-the-top bundle, including DirecTV Now, Sony Vue, Fubo TV, Hulu TV and YouTube TV, Impact fans have more options than ever to catch their favorite show every week.”

This will be the second year that the company will be airing on POP after being dumped by Destination America.

