Matches for Next Week’s WWE NXT, Triple H on Asuka, Andrade Almas and Zelina Vega

– This week’s WWE NXT episode saw Andrade “Cien” Almas get his win back over Cezar Bononi. In the video below, Vic Joseph asks Andrade about last night’s win and the recent loss to Cezar. Zelina Vega interrupts and says Cezar holds a victory over the old Almas but this is the new & improved El Idolo. Vega says Cezar can brag about the win all he wants because she guarantees he won’t get a win over the new Andrade “Cien” Almas.

– Next week’s NXT episode will see WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne defend against Wolfgang. Ruby Riot and a mystery partner vs. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce has also been announced for next week.

– As noted, last night’s NXT saw the Women’s Title reign of the undefeated Asuka end at 523 days after she relinquished the title. While she’s suffered a right collarbone injury, the storyline is that she’s forfeiting the title to pursue other challenges in WWE. It was noted that she and NXT General Manager William Regal are negotiating with RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan about her call-up. Triple H tweeted the following on Asuka after the show:

