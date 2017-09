Marty Scurll says Japanese wrestling fans are easier to please

“What I found really funny is that people assume that Japanese wrestling is nonsense, strong style, but the crowd actually if more so into the gaga. They just have to come out to the ring with the big stuff. They love that stuff. And I am like ‘God, I am actually doing less stuff here in Japan than I would do in the states.'”

source: AfterBuzz TV

