Cornette not booked for any GFW tapings post-Bound for Glory

– Just like Global Force Wrestling, Jim Cornette’s involvement with the company is up in the air after the Bound for Glory pay-per-view. In his recent podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience on MLW Radio, Cornette said that he will be part of the November Bound for Glory pay-per-view but after that, he’s not booked for any tapings. GFW has not released dates of any tapings past the BFG show. Cornette returned to the company on the August 17 live Impact, firing Bruce Prichard and revealing himself as the new on-screen authority figure. He previously worked for TNA between 2006 and 2009.

