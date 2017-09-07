Asuka’s WWE NXT Women’s Title Reign Officially Ends, What’s Next, Photo with Triple H

It was announced after the recent WWE NXT TV tapings that undefeated NXT Women’s Champion Asuka relinquished her title due to the collarbone injury that she suffered at “Takeover: Brooklyn III” in the win over Ember Moon. That segment aired on this week’s NXT episode and partial video is above.

WWE is recognizing Asuka’s reign at 523 days – from April 1st, 2016 when she won the title at “Takeover: Dallas” by defeating Bayley to this week’s episode when she was forced to relinquish.

The storyline is that she is forfeiting the title to pursue new challenges in WWE.

During lst night’s segment with Asuka and NXT General Manager William Regal, it was noted that Regal has started negotiations with RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan for The Empress of Tomorrow’s call-up to the main roster. After a show of respect with Ember, the segment ended with Triple H coming out to present Asuka with roses. He also hugged her as the show ended.

Below is a photo of Asuka and Triple H in the ring:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)