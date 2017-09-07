Aiden English on Roman Reigns, Sheamus Works Out, Next Week’s Total Bellas Episode

Sep 7, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is new video of Sheamus training with Nutrition Solutions CEO & Founder Chris Cavallini:

– The synopsis for next Wednesday’s Total Bellas episode reads like this:

“Nikki refuses to let her brother JJ talk to her boyfriend, John Cena, about JJ’s marital problems, afraid that John will never want to propose to her; Brie puts her husband on a labor simulator so he can feel what its like to have a baby.”

– Aiden English did a brief Q&A on Twitter last night and wrote the following when asked his opinion on Roman Reigns:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Johnny Impact talks Bound for Glory, Lucha Underground, Rosemary-Sexy Star, acting, WWE, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad