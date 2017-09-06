Vince McMahon to appear on Smackdown next week from Las Vegas

It’s been five months since we have seen Vince McMahon on WWE television but the boss will be back next week on Smackdown live from Las Vegas.

McMahon’s last time on TV was on the night after WrestleMania when he appointed Kurt Angle as the new Raw General Manager, replacing Mick Foley. Vince will be on the show to advance the storyline between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens after Owens threatened to sue WWE following an attack by Shane.

Shane was “indefinitely suspended” by Vince after the Chairman and CEO called Daniel Bryan to relay the news. The Smackdown Commissioner attacked Kevin Owens after Owens told him the McMahon family would have been better off if he did not survive that helicopter crash landing in New York a few months ago.

