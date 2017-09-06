Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode, Naomi on Dolph Ziggler Doing Her Entrance, Total Bellas

– As a reminder, the second season of Total Bellas will premiere tonight on the E! network. Below is a preview for the show:

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will feature Kassius Ohno vs. Hideo Itami in a No DQ match, Lars Sullivan in a 3-on-1 Handicap match and Cezar Bononi vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas. The show will also feature NXT Women’s Champion Asuka updating her injury and status.

– As noted, Dolph Ziggler tried to impersonate Naomi, John Cena and WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage during his rant on last night’s WWE SmackDown. Naomi tweeted the following on Ziggler’s rendition of her entrance:

That slide almost blew his knee out😂 #cantdowhatido https://t.co/mZcMzkAWfX — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) September 6, 2017

"They smile in your face all the time they want to take your place…The back stabbers (back stabbers)"🎼 #sdlive @HEELZiggler #pettyziggler pic.twitter.com/X3x77sQWCr — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) September 6, 2017

