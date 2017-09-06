This Day In Wrestling History – September 6th

1962 – Bobo Brazil had defeated Buddy Rogers for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship a month earlier. However, Brazil would not accept the title because Rogers had apparently suffered a groin injury. On this day, Brazil is declared the champion, after a doctor determines that Rogers did NOT suffer an injury.

1972 – In Tokyo, The Sheik defeats Seiji Sakaguchi, to win the NWA United National Heavyweight Championship. The title is now part of the AJPW Triple Crown.

1981 – Ron Bass defeats Greg Valentine, to win the NWA Television Championship.

1985 – The Sheepherders (Jonathan Boyd and Rip Morgan) defeat The Fabulous Ones (Steve Keirn and Stan Hansen), to win the AWA Southern Tag Team Championship. Also, Jerry Lawler defeats Tarras Bulba, to win the AWA Southern Heavyweight Championship for the 43rd time

1993 – The Moondogs (Spike & Cujo) defeat The Dogcatchers, to win the USWA World Tag Team Championship.

1996 – During a Friday night edition of RAW, Jim Ross shocked and confused fans by saying that Razor Ramon & Diesel were in talks to return to the WWF. Kevin Nash & Scott Hall, who were working for WCW, deny Ross’ claim. Ross would repeat the statement again on WWF shows, and would later introduce the “new” Diesel (Glen Jacobs, aka Kane) & “new” Razor Ramon (Rick Bogner, aka Big Titan). Since WWF did own the names and characters of Diesel & Razor Ramon, they were within their rights to have new wrestlers portray the roles.

1997 – Steven Dunn defeats Doomsday, to win the USWA Southern Heavyweight Championship. He would be the last man to hold the title, as the company would close two months later.

2003 – Ring of Honor’s ‘Beating The Odds’ is held in Wakefield, MA, in front of 750 fans.

– Colt Cabana defeats Jimmy Rave.

– Slyk Wagner Brown defeats Diablo Santiago.

– In a Four-Way Tag Team Scramble, The Backseat Boyz (Trent Acid & Johnny Kashmere) defeat The Ring Crew Express (Kevin Dunn & Kirby Marcos), The SaT (Jose & Joel Maximo, and Special K (Izzy & Dixie).

– Matt Stryker defeats John Walters in a Field of Honor Tournament Match.

– In a Six-Man Tag Team Match, The Carnage Crew (Justin Credible, HC Loc, & Tony DeVito) defeat Deranged, Angel Dust, & Hydro.

– Mark Briscoe defeats B.J. Whitmer.

– Homicide defeats Trent Acid in a Fight Without Honor.

– In a Four Corners Match, Jay Briscoe defeats A.J. Styles, Samoa Joe, and Chris Sabin.

– Raven defeats CM Punk in a Clock Work Orange House of Fun Match.

2005 – TNA announced they had signed Gail Kim to the company.

2008 – Darren Aronosfsky’s ‘The Wrestler’ is awarded the Golden Lion for Best Picture, at the Venice Film Festival.

2008 – Kensuke Sasaki defeats Takeshi Morishima, to win the GHC Heavyweight Championship.

2009 – NWA announced their 2009 Hall of Fame Class. consisting of Paul Orndorff, Terry Funk, Tully Blanchard, Gene Kiniski, Jerry Jarrett, Mil Mascaras, and Dennis Coralluzzo.

2014 – Angel Fashion defeats Tommy Diablo, to win the WWC World Junior Heavyweight Championship.

2014 – Ring of Honor’s All Star Extravaganza VI is held in Toronto, in front of 1,100 fans.

– Cheeseburger defeats The Romantic Touch (dark match).

– Mark Briscoe defeats Hanson.

– In a Four Corners Survival Tag Team Match, Moose & R.D. Evans defeat The Decade (Adam Page & BJ Whitmer), Caprice Coleman & Takaaki Watanabe, and The Monster Mafia (Ethan Gabriel Owens & Josh Alexander).

– The Addiction (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) defeat The Decade (Jimmy Jacobs & Roderick Strong).

– AJ Styles defeats Adam Cole.

– Jay Lethal defeats Cedric Alexander, to retain the ROH World Television Championship.

– Jay Briscoe defeats Michael Elgin, to win the ROH World Championship.

– In a Two-Out-Of-Three Match, reDRagon (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly) defeat The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), to retain the ROH World Tag Team Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: WWE superstar Braun Strowman (34 years old); former WWE Divas Champion Jillian Hall (37 years old); 5-time TNA X Division Champion Low Ki (38 years old); former WWF & WCW star The Barbarian (59 years old); and WWE Hall of Famer Wendi Richter (56 years old).

