Source: Global Force Wrestling “hemorrhaging funds” and future in balance

According to Justin Barrasso of SI.com:

Global Force Wrestling is hemorrhaging funds, and sources close to the situation have confirmed that Anthem is ready to withdraw itself from the wrestling industry and sell GFW. Anthem even needed to gut the Fight Network in order to finance GFW.

Another wrinkle to the story is that Jarrett still owns the name of Global Force Wrestling, so Anthem would be selling Impact Wrestling.

Yet, despite the entire ordeal, wrestling is all about commodities, and Anthem has a worthwhile commodity if it decides to sell GFW/Impact primarily due to its tape library.





