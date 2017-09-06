Shane McMahon Apologizes, Bobby Roode Talks Dark Match, TJP vs. Rich Swann Update

– As noted, the dark match before this week’s WWE SmackDown tapings saw Bobby Roode defeat Mike Kanellis with a Glorious DDT. In the video below, Roode says it’s always special and always glorious when you get the chance to perform in front of the WWE Universe as you never know what’s going to happen. Roode says he got the chance to go out and open the show, making the SmackDown crowd feel just a little bit more glorious.

– The rubber match between TJP and Rich Swann has been announced for next week’s WWE 205 Live episode from Las Vegas. Perkins returned to the ring from his storyline injury on this week’s show and defeated Ariya Daivari.

– SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon tweeted the following after he was suspended indefinitely by General Manager Daniel Bryan on this week’s show, following the attack on Kevin Owens. As noted, Vince McMahon will return to SmackDown on next week’s show to address the Owens – Shane situation.

Apologies to the @WWE Superstars, employees, & fans that were affected by my actions tonight that led to my suspension. #SDLive — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) September 6, 2017

