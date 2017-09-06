ROH would like Cody Rhodes to be exclusive

Ring of Honor COO Joe Koff says he wants Cody (Rhodes) to be exclusive:

“We love him as our champion and we love how he represents Ring of Honor, but we would like him to be solely Ring of Honor and not wrestling in other places where it has no meaning except to the local promotions, who I have no problem with. But he belongs here. He should be signing here. With each week that passes that he’s part of Ring of Honor, I think Cody realizes this is really where he needs to be and solely be here. I’m hopeful for that. He has been nothing but a great champion and a great voice for us. It does bother me a little bit that he is still wrestling in those other promotions. Just to be clear, this is not something he’ll read for the first time. He knows my feelings.”

source: USA Today

