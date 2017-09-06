Jerry Lawler says he’d return to WWE full time if the price was right

“I was more than happy to come back to fill in for Booker T on Raw when the hurricane kept him from being able to be at the show. But if they were to call me and ask me to come back on a full-time basis, it would be a really, really tough decision to make. If they said I was going to make the same money as I did before, that would go a long way in making me consider going back again.”

source: ‘Dinner With The King’, Jerry Lawler

