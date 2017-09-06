Jerry Lawler says he’d return to WWE full time if the price was right

Sep 6, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“I was more than happy to come back to fill in for Booker T on Raw when the hurricane kept him from being able to be at the show. But if they were to call me and ask me to come back on a full-time basis, it would be a really, really tough decision to make. If they said I was going to make the same money as I did before, that would go a long way in making me consider going back again.”

source: ‘Dinner With The King’, Jerry Lawler

(Visited 23 times, 23 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Johnny Impact talks Bound for Glory, Lucha Underground, Rosemary-Sexy Star, acting, WWE, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad