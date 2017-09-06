Dolph Ziggler Rants on Gimmicks (Videos), Kurt Angle Praises Match, Fans on SmackDown

– WWE had advertised the big re-debut of Dolph Ziggler for this week’s SmackDown, with a new theme and a new look, but he ended up coming out with the same style for a promo on how fans don’t appreciate him and how anyone can do gimmicks but no one can do what he does in the ring. He then did impersonations of John Cena, WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage and Naomi. In the video above, Ziggler interrupts Renee Young backstage and continues ranting on gimmicks in WWE. Ziggler asks for time to speak but just ends up walking off. For those who missed Ziggler’s segment on SmackDown, you can see it below:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans the most shocking moment on this week’s SmackDown episode – Shane McMahon attacking Kevin Owens, Carmella kissing and then smacking James Ellsworth, Shinsuke Nakamura defeating Randy Orton or Shane being indefinitely suspended. As of this writing, 37% voted for the suspension while 30% went with the attack on Owens and 22% went with Carmella.

– RAW General Manager Kurt Angle tweeted the following on this week’s Steel Cage main event between Big Show and Braun Strowman:

2 big men that "know how" to put on a classic cage match. If you haven't seen #BraunvsShow from Raw last night, watch it!! It's worth it! pic.twitter.com/AzcalScsDs — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) September 5, 2017

