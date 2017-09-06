Combat Zone Wrestling to relocate from longtime Voorhees, NJ venue beginning in October

Combat Zone Wrestling officially announced that it will be moving from its longtime (5 years) venue of the Flyers Skate Zone in Voorhees, NJ to Rastelli Sports ‘N More in Sewell, NJ effective the promotion’s October show.

The move was made necessary by planned contruction at the Flyers Skate Zone, which would remove (at least temporarily) the roller rink area for “greening” of the facility (something many Philadelphia sports franchises have been doing with team facilities) and/or office construction for the Flyers franchise, which according to past reports in the Camden Courier-Post, had been scheduled for the back of the venue, and “not visible to most fans” according to the article.

Many fans first found out about the move on Labor Day, when the promotion’s events listing were suddenly switched to “Sewell, NJ”; with no explanation from the promotion. Some fans were apparently aware of the construction several weeks before the promotion announced the move, made aware by people within the company.

This is the second major move for CZW, which ran (with one brief interruption because of XPW’s incursion into the Philadelphia) at the ECW (2300) Arena) from 2001 to 2012, before moving back to South Jersey after that venue closed to be totally rebuilt inside. The company then ran at the Flyers Skate Zone from January 2012 to the final show in September 2017.

Without question, the move has pros and cons.

Pros:

The new venue is a large and well-maintained facility, with lots of parking available.

Accessible by major roads, if driving, from South Jersey.

Cons:

* The facility has a reputation as being family-friendly, which poses the question as to whether that will require a further toning down of Combat Zone Wrestling’s product style. CZW was known as a hardcore promotion for years, and has gradually scaled back the violence of the product to transition to a more wrestling-based promotion. This toning down of the what has been seen as the promotion’s style has brought complaints from some longtime fans even before this move.

In addition, it also brings into question some of the pre-show tailgating and other pre-show fun fans see as part of the experience. CZW’s fan base isn’t always seen as family friendly; and if such “fun” is limited or discouraged; it won’t help encourage attendance at a new venue.

The October show has had its location switched to the new venue on CZW’s social media, but no others. It’s also been noted by a few fans on social media that the December show is not listed as “Cage of Death”, which I suspect is an oversight.

* The facility is at least 15 miles away from Philadelphia (which is farther away), and in a rural area, with limited amenities (pre-show meals, etc.), in the area by comparison to the Flyers Skate Zone, which is located in a suburban area which has mass transit or easy cab rides to mass transit to it available, as well as different options for pre-show meals etc. None of these will be available at the new venue. Many of the promotion’s fans do carpool, which poses the question how easy it will be for them to get to future shows.

Given the approach of the winter months, the location will be a “con” in that people are less likely to want to travel distances in the unsure weather that is the Philadelphia/South Jersey region features.

So, at the very least, CZW is going to have some challenges beginning this October

In other promotion news, Wrestlecon, one of the two indy convention/marathon of indy shows that run during Wrestlemania week announced yesterday that CZW’s Best of the Best will again be held at Wrestlecon, this year in New Orleans. Before last year, Best of the Best, which featured a tournament with some of the best indy talent of the day, was held for 14 straight years in Philadelphia/South Jersey venues. Last year was the first Best of The Best held at a Wrestlemania weekend venue.

