Audio: Johnny Impact talks Bound for Glory, Lucha Underground, Rosemary-Sexy Star, acting, WWE, more
– Having family in Houston being in the path of Hurricane Harvey
The electrifying, international superstar Johnny Impact, who made his debut inside the six-sided ring of Global Force Wrestling in August, holds his first GFW Media Teleconference.
Topics covered:
– Why he didn’t jump to TNA after leaving WWE
– A possible return to WWE?
– His status with Lucha Underground
– A possible reunion with Joey Mercury
– Boone: The Bounty Hunter
– His thoughts on the Rosemary/Sexy Star incident
– Balancing careers in wrestling and acting
– Staying in shape
– His dream match
– Taya coming to Impact Wrestling
– The Miz
– and more!
