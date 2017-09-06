Audio: Johnny Impact talks Bound for Glory, Lucha Underground, Rosemary-Sexy Star, acting, WWE, more

Your browser does not support the audio element.

The electrifying, international superstar Johnny Impact, who made his debut inside the six-sided ring of Global Force Wrestling in August, holds his first GFW Media Teleconference.

Topics covered:

– Having family in Houston being in the path of Hurricane Harvey

– Why he didn’t jump to TNA after leaving WWE

– A possible return to WWE?

– His status with Lucha Underground

– A possible reunion with Joey Mercury

– Boone: The Bounty Hunter

– His thoughts on the Rosemary/Sexy Star incident

– Balancing careers in wrestling and acting

– Staying in shape

– His dream match

– Taya coming to Impact Wrestling

– The Miz

– and more!

