9/6/17 WWE NXT Coverage

NXT opens with a video hype package for the feud and the match tonight between Hideo Itami and Kassius Ohno, which will be a No Disqualification Match. We see the NXT opening video and then go into the arena where Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us to the show. They remind us of the match between Itami and Ohno and we see that Asuka will address her future later tonight.

Match #1: Andrade “Cien” Almas (w/Zelina Vega) vs. Cezar Bononi

