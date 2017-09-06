9/6/17 WWE NXT Coverage

Sep 6, 2017 - by Michael Riba

NXT opens with a video hype package for the feud and the match tonight between Hideo Itami and Kassius Ohno, which will be a No Disqualification Match. We see the NXT opening video and then go into the arena where Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us to the show. They remind us of the match between Itami and Ohno and we see that Asuka will address her future later tonight.

Match #1: Andrade “Cien” Almas (w/Zelina Vega) vs. Cezar Bononi

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News, Results     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Johnny Impact talks Bound for Glory, Lucha Underground, Rosemary-Sexy Star, acting, WWE, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad