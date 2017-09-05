WWE’s 4 Horsewomen and Rousey’s 4 Horsewomen cross paths

The Four Horsewomen of MMA and the Four Horsewomen of professional wrestling had a face-to-face outside Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, during the Mae Young Classic tapings which were taped in mid-July.

The video was only shown now, as part of the second batch of episodes released for the Mae Young Classic tournament. Ronda Rousey along with Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke attended both days of tapings to support their good friend Shayna Baszler. After one of Baszler’s matches, Charlotte, Becky, and Bayley taunted her from ringside as Rousey, Shafir, and Duke were on the opposite end of the aisle. Sasha Banks was not at the tapings as she was in Australia to do WWE promotional work at the time.

Then, as Rousey, Shafir, and Duke were outside giving an interview to WWE.COM, Charlotte, Becky, and Bayley walked up to them for a stare down. Rousey dropped her bag and said, “You name the time, you name the place.” As the three WWE Superstars walked away, Ronda added, “Oh not today? Alright. We’re waiting to hear from you!”

Rousey is currently doing pro wrestling training. You can see the video below.

