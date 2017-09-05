WWE No Mercy Theme, New Song from Elias (Video), Reby Hardy Reacts to RAW – Christmas

– As noted, Elias wrestled Kalisto in a match before last night’s WWE RAW in Omaha, which will air on this week’s Main Event episode. Below is video of Elias performing his latest song, taking a shot at the city:

– The official theme song for WWE’s No Mercy pay-per-view is “No Mercy” by KIT.

– As noted, WWE announced yesterday that RAW will air live on Christmas Night and New Year’s Night for the first time ever this year. Matt Hardy’s wife Reby Hardy took to Twitter and posted the following reaction to the news:

Christmas is ruined 😔😢 pic.twitter.com/dar2lWAmxc — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) September 4, 2017

