Three Title Matches Scheduled For Next Week’s Sin City SmackDown

TITLE MATCHES FOR ‘SIN CITY SMACKDOWN’ ON SEPTEMBER 12TH:

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The New Day vs. The Usos in a Sin City Street Fight

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Natalya vs. Naomi

United States Championship (Open Challenge): AJ Styles vs. Tye Dillinger

Also, as announced at the end of tonight’s program, Mr. (Vince) McMahon will be on SmackDown next Tuesday.

