This Day In Wrestling History – September 5th

1983 – World Class Championship Wrestling holds their inaugural Labor Day Star Wars event in Fort Worth, Texas, in front of 11,573 fans.

– Chris Adams defeats Mr. Ebony.

– Johnny Mantell defeats The Mongol.

– Iceman Parsons defeats Buddy Roberts.

– Bruiser Brody defeats Kamala, via disqualification, in a Lumberjack match

– Kerry Von Erich defeats Michael Hayes in a Country Whipping match

– Kevin Von Erich defeats Jimmy Garvin via disqualification; Garvin still retains the WCCW American Heavyweight Championship.

– David Von Erich defeats Terry Gordy in a Two-Out-of-Three falls Match, to retain the WCCW Texas Heavyweight Championship.

– The Fabulous Freebirds (Hayes, Gordy, & Roberts) defeat David, Kerry & Kevin Von Erich, to retain the WCCW World Six-Man Tag Team Championship.

1987 – Former WWWF World Tag Team Champion Scott Irwin dies at the age of 35, from a brain tumor.

1990 – NWA Clash of the Champions XII: Mountain Madness/Fall Brawl ’90 is held in Asheville, NC in front of 4,000 fans. The event draws a 5.0 TV rating on TBS.

– The Southern Boys (Tracy Smothers & Steve Armstrong) defeat The Fabulous Freebirds (Jimmy Garvin & Michael Hayes).

– Mike Rotunda defeats Buddy Landel.

– The Master Blasters (Iron & Steel) defeat Brad Armstrong & Tim Horner.

– The Nasty Boys (Jerry Sags & Brian Knobbs) defeat Terry Taylor & Jackie Fulton.

– Tommy Rich defeats Bill Irwin.

– Susan Sexton defeats Bambi.

– The Steiner Brothers (Rick & Scott) defeat Maximum Overdrive (Tim Hunt & Jeff Warner).

– Stan Hansen defeats The Z-Man.

– Lex Luger defeats Ric Flair via disqualification, to retain the NWA United States Championship.

– Sting defeats The Black Scorpion, to retain the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

1991 – WCW Clash of the Champions XVI: Fall Brawl is held in Augusta, GA in front of 2,800 fans. The show draws a 3.7 TV rating on TBS.

– El Gigante wins a 20-man Battle Royal.

– The Fabulous Freebirds (Jimmy Garvin & Michael Hayes) defeat The Patriots (Todd Champion & Firebreaker Chip).

– Brian Pillman defeats Badstreet, in one semifinal of the WCW Light Heavyweight Title tournament.

– Sting defeats Johnny B. Badd, to retain the WCW United States Championship.

– Richard Morton defeats Mike Graham, in the other semifinal of the WCW Light Heavyweight Title tournament.

– Ron Simmons defeats The Diamond Studd.

– Van Hammer defeats Terry Taylor

– Steve Austin defeats Tom Zenk, to retain the WCW World Television Championship.

– The Enforcers (Arn Anderson & Larry Zbyszko) defeat Rick Steiner & Bill Kazmaier, to win the vacant WCW World Tag Team Championship.

1996 – Johnny Ace & Steve Williams defeat Jun Akiyama & Mitsuharu Misawa, to win the AJPW World Tag Team Championship.

2007 – Only a month after his TNA debut, Andrew ‘The Punisher’ Martin is released by the company. This comes after Martin was released by WWE six months earlier, where he competed as ‘Test.’

2007 – At a WWE house show in Cape Town, South Africa, Paul London & Brian Kendrick defeat Lance Cade & Trevor Murdoch, to win the World Tag Team Championship.

2010 – TNA No Surrender is held at the Impact Zone in Orlando, in front of 1,100 fans.

– The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) defeat Generation Me (Max & Jeremy Buck), to retain the TNA World Tag Team Championship.

– Douglas Williams defeats Sabu, to retain the X Division Championship.

– Velvet Sky defeats Madison Rayne.

– Abyss defeats Rhino in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

– Jeff Jarrett & Samoa Joe defeat Kevin Nash & Sting.

– AJ Styles defeats Tommy Dreamer in an ‘I Quit’ Match.

– Kurt Angle fought Jeff Hardy to a no-contest. As a result, both men progressed to the final of the TNA World Heavyweight Championship tournament.

– Mr. Anderson defeats D’Angelo Dinero, to advance to the final of the TNA World Heavyweight Championship tournament. The final would be held at October’s Bound For Glory.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Indy regular Slyck Wagner Brown (38 years old); former WWE developmental talent Derek Neikirk (43 years old); GFW’s Shane Sewell (45 years old); and former GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Champion Minoru Fujita (40 years old).

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)