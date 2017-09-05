Ricky Steamboat to stay in Florida with Hurricane Irma approaching

News from Texas…

BREAKING NEWS:

We at RCW are always upfront with the fans, and wanted to let you know as soon as we received a message from Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat today. Please be patient, we will address ticketing issues today. Our prayers go out to Steamboat and his family.

“Dear wrestling fans of San Antonio Texas, as you have heard there is a potential category 5 hurricane approaching Florida. I live in the St Petersburg area and have decided to stay behind with my family. Our prayers are with all fellow Texans that have suffered from the hurricane that just ravaged your great state. Pray for us as I hope to make it up to you in the near future. God Bless…..Ricky Steamboat”

(Visited 23 times, 23 visits today)