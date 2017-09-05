Possible DC Movie Role for John Cena, Triple H – Bianca Belair MYC Clip, Nia Jax

– WWE posted this video of Triple H offering words of encouragement to an emotional WWE NXT Superstar Bianca Belair after her second-round loss to Kairi Sane in The Mae Young Classic. Belair defeated Sage Beckett in the first round but lost to Sane, who is now set to face Shayna Baszler in the live finals from Las Vegas later this month.

– Via The Hashtag Show podcast, movie website “We Got This Covered” reports that John Cena and Joshua Sasse are the early front-runners for the lead role in the “Shazam!” movie from DC Comics. The movie, which has already been pushed back several times, is expected to start filming early next year for an April 2019 release date. A casting announcement should come soon as the movie is currently in pre-production. The first synopsis for the movie reads like this:

“Based on the DC Comics character “Shazam!” Billy Batson becomes Captain Marvel, the world’s mightiest mortal, when he says the magic word “Shazam! The name is an acronym for six gods and heroes of the ancient world as well as their attributes. The wisdom of Solomon, strength of Hercules, stamina of Atlas, power of Zeus, courage of Achilles and speed of Mercury.”

The Rock has been rumored to play villain Black Adam in the “Shazam!” movie but recent reports suggest that he would star in a later movie in the series, not the first “Shazam!” film.

– Nia Jax tweeted the following today on best buddy and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, as the two prepare to face off at WWE No Mercy in the Fatal 4 Way with Emma and Sasha Banks:

