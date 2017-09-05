Monday Night RAW Will Air LIVE on Christmas Night & New Year’s Night

Even though both Christmas and New Year’s fall on a Monday this holiday this season, Monday Night RAW will still be aired LIVE, on USA Network. In years past, if Christmas and New Year’s fell on a Monday, WWE would tape RAW a few days in advance, and air it on tape delay on the night of the holiday (same with SmackDown). This allowed WWE stars to take the holidays off.

The statement from WWE.com says: “Prepare to celebrate the holidays with WWE this year as Raw broadcasts LIVE on Christmas night, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.

This marks the first time that WWE will present Monday night’s hottest show live on the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. These unprecedented broadcasts aim to best serve you, the WWE Universe, during the holiday season. Additionally, SmackDown will be broadcast live on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

Deck the halls and ring in the New Year with Monday Night Raw, live on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 on USA Network.”

WWE.com currently does not have details on where RAW will be aired from for either holiday; a non-televised live event is scheduled for Toronto on Saturday December 30th.

Monday Night RAW will compete with the NFL and NBA for viewership on Christmas: two NBA games will air nationally (8pm ET on ABC & 10:30pm ET on TNT); and an NFL game airs at 8:30pm ET (ESPN). The Sugar Bowl will air on January 1st at 8:45pm ET (ESPN).

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)