Kevin Owens on Big Show, WWE Stars Make Do-Gooders List, Southpaw Regional Wrestling Extra

– Below is an extra scene from the second season of WWE’s Southpaw Regional Wrestling, featuring John Cena’s Lance Catamaran character and Chris Jericho’s Clint Bobski character:

– The Bella Twins recently ranked #90 on Richtopia’s Top 200 Do-Gooders Worldwide list, which names the most influential philanthropists & social entrepreneurs based on digital & soft-power influence. Stephanie McMahon ranked #152 but no other wrestling stars made the list. Richtopia describes it as “a list of influential people at effectively having soft-power and being pro-active, particularly at being socially concerned.”

– SmackDown Superstar Kevin Owens tweeted the following praise for Big Show after last night’s RAW main event, which saw the WWE veteran lose to Braun Strowman in a Steel Cage match. Owens wrote:

One of the very few t-shirts that I bought as a kid and went out of my way to keep…

Let it be known, @WWETheBigShow is the man. pic.twitter.com/RXKEjLT4nr — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) September 5, 2017

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

