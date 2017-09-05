Kevin Owens on Big Show, WWE Stars Make Do-Gooders List, Southpaw Regional Wrestling Extra

Sep 5, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is an extra scene from the second season of WWE’s Southpaw Regional Wrestling, featuring John Cena’s Lance Catamaran character and Chris Jericho’s Clint Bobski character:

– The Bella Twins recently ranked #90 on Richtopia’s Top 200 Do-Gooders Worldwide list, which names the most influential philanthropists & social entrepreneurs based on digital & soft-power influence. Stephanie McMahon ranked #152 but no other wrestling stars made the list. Richtopia describes it as “a list of influential people at effectively having soft-power and being pro-active, particularly at being socially concerned.”

– SmackDown Superstar Kevin Owens tweeted the following praise for Big Show after last night’s RAW main event, which saw the WWE veteran lose to Braun Strowman in a Steel Cage match. Owens wrote:

