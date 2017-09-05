Kenny Omega to wrestle in ROH this fall

International superstar Kenny Omega, one of the most talked-about pro wrestlers in the world, will be appearing at two Ring of Honor live events in Florida in November, ROH officials announced.

Omega, the inaugural IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion and a member of Bullet Club, has been signed for the Nov. 11 event in Fort Lauderdale at the War Memorial Auditorium and the Nov. 12 for an international television taping in Lakeland at the RP Funding Center.

Tickets for both shows will be available for RINGSIDE MEMBERS on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 10am Eastern. Tickets go on sale to the GENERAL PUBLIC on Friday, Sept. 8 at 10am. Eastern.

Omega was once again the talk of the wrestling world last month for his victory over IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada in an instant classic in New Japan Pro Wrestling’s G1 Climax tournament Block B finals in Tokyo. Omega went on to finish as the tournament runner-up after being defeated by Tetsuya Naito in the finals in another match that received rave reviews.

In July, Omega won a tournament to crown the first IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, defeating former ROH World Champions Michael Elgin and Jay Lethal and former ROH World Television Champion Tomohiro Ishii.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to see Kenny Omega live!

Nov. 11, 2017

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Memorial Auditorium

7pm bell time

Nov. 12, 2017 (International Television Taping)

Lakeland, FL

RP Funding Center

6pm bell time

