GFW Bound For Glory Logo, Return on This Week’s Impact (Video), Knockouts Tag Match

– Thursday’s GFW Impact will feature the return of DJ Z. This is his first GFW match since suffering a serious injury while wrestling for the Crash promotion in Mexico this past April. GFW posted this teaser for the return:

– Gail Kim and Allie vs. Taryn Terrell and GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna has been added to this week’s GFW Impact. As noted, the show will feature Matt Sydal vs. GFW Global Champion Eli Drake in the main event.

– Below is the first look at the new logo for GFW’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view, which will air live on November 5th from the Impact Zone in Orlando:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 20 times, 20 visits today)