Fatal 5 Way Set for WWE 205 Live, Emma on Nia Jax, WWE – Pediatric Cancer Awareness

– This week’s WWE RAW kicked off Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. WWE will be selling special merchandise at WWEShop.com/ConnorsCure and donating money to the charity all month long. As seen below, Stephanie McMahon joined RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Maryse and Finn Balor for a special visit to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh on Monday on behalf of Connor’s Cure. The group toured the lab and then watched patients reveal their new WWE Superstar personas as Stephanie did the introductions. Below is video from the visit, which aired on last night’s RAW:

– Tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode will feature a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match with Enzo Amore, Brian Kendrick, Cedric Alexander, Gran Metalik and Tony Nese. The winner will go on to face WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville at the September 24th No Mercy pay-per-view.

– As noted, the RAW Women’s Title Match at WWE No Mercy between Sasha Banks and champion Alexa Bliss is now a Fatal 4 Way with Nia Jax and Emma after the two defeated Banks and Bliss in a tag team match on last night’s RAW. Emma, who was dropped by Jax after the match, tweeted the following from backstage:

.@NiaJaxWWE should be thanking ME for getting her a match she doesn't deserve. This is about me. @ #WWENoMercy it'll be #EmmaNewWomensChamp — EMMA (@EmmaWWE) September 5, 2017

