Elias on WWE Main Event, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Randy Orton Promo, Vince McMahon

– Below is a promo for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, featuring Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Randy Orton with the winner becoming the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

– WWE taped the following matches on Monday in Omaha for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Elias vs. Kalisto

* Mustafa Ali and Lince Dorado vs. TJP and Brian Kendrick

– WWE Chairman Vince McMahon tweeted the following on Labor Day yesterday, which brought a lot of criticism from Twitter users after it was announced that RAW will air live on Christmas Night and New Year’s Night for the first time ever this year.

Here’s wishing everyone a safe, happy and healthy #LaborDay. Hard work makes anything possible. — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) September 4, 2017

