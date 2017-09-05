Corey Graves Hypes SmackDown, Ric Flair – Table For 3 Update, Total Bellas Previews

Sep 5, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Above is a new trailer for the return of Total Bellas on E! and below is the synopsis for the season 2 premiere, which airs tomorrow night at 9pm EST:

“Nikki and John contemplate a decision that affects the entire family; a pregnant Brie poses nude.”

– WWE has announced that the “Table For 3” episode with WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair, Sting and Ricky Steamboat will finally air later this month on the WWE Network. The show was set to premiere earlier this month but was delayed due to Flair’s hospitalization. No word yet on the exact date but we will keep you updated.

– Corey Graves tweeted the following as he prepares to make his WWE SmackDown commentary debut on tonight’s show from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Graves will be replacing JBL as he focuses more on his work with at-risk youth in Bermuda. Graves will call the action with Byron Saxton and Tom Phillips.

