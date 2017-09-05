CM Punk Fighting Soon?, More Matches for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Titus Worldwide

– Titus Worldwide did not appear on this week’s WWE RAW from Omaha, NE but Kalisto joined the group for a day of fun at the Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch in nearby Blair, NE before the show. Below is video of Titus O’Neil, Akira Tozawa and Kalisto getting their race on while Apollo Crews watches. Crews refers to Kalisto as an unofficial member of Titus Worldwide.

– Aiden English vs. Sami Zayn is scheduled for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, according to PWInsider. Dolph Ziggler’s return to the ring is also planned for tonight but there’s no word yet on who he will face. As noted, previously confirmed for tonight’s show is SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya vs. Carmella in a non-title match and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Randy Orton with the winner earning a shot at WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

– CM Punk’s MMA coach, Duke Roufus of Roufusport, continues to indicate on social media that former WWE Champion will participate in his second MMA fight before this year ends. Punk made his MMA debut at UFC 203 in September 2016 but quickly lost to Mickey Gall. Duke posted the following to Instagram today, noting that Punk is awaiting confirmation on his next fight:

Great #laborday training today with the #roufusport Fight Team. We are pleased to welcome #UFC Lightweight #lebanese #canadian #johnmakdessi and always a pleasure having #cmpunk both of them are awaiting fight confirmations. #mma #usa #america #american #lebanon #canada #worldwide

