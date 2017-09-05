Chris Jericho says he’d be okay with not wrestling again

“Will I be back? Maybe, possibly. If I never wrestled again it wouldn’t bother me. I don’t care about who is it I want to work with, for me it’s what’s the story behind it because I’ve worked with everybody. It’s about what’s the storyline that you can put behind these things to make people really care. If I can think of a good story or if a good story is presented to me, then I’m all in, and I don’t care if it’s with John Cena or if it’s with Enzo Amore, whoever. If it’s a good storyline that I can sink my teeth into that I know people will love, just like the Festival of Friendship, then I’ll come back again. If not, then it might be a little harder to attract me.”

source: Baby Huey & Bimbo Jimbo – Chris Jericho Interview 08-29-17

