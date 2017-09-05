Braun Strowman Gives Props to Big Show, TJP – WWE 205 Live Note for Tonight, SmackDown Update

– WWE posted this video with Cathy Kelley looking at 5 things you need to know for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, featuring Carmella vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya in a non-title match and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Randy Orton in a #1 contenders match:

– Tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode will feature an update on TJP’s injured knee, which appears to be all part of the storylines. As noted, the show will also feature a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match with Enzo Amore, Gran Metalik, Cedric Alexander, Tony Nese and Brian Kendrick. The winner will face WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville at No Mercy. WWE wrote the following on TJP and tonight’s show:

What is the status of TJP’s injured knee? During Rich Swann’s battle with Ariya Daivari three weeks ago, Swann and the WWE Universe were caught off-guard when TJP entered the arena on crutches with a previously undisclosed knee injury. The revelation distracted Swann long enough for The Persian Lion to claim victory, but the question of how TJP was injured remained. A week earlier, The Fil-Am Flash and Swann battled in a highly competitive match with TJP emerging victorious. Despite the lingering questions about The Duke of Dab’s knee, TJP encouraged Swann to keep focus on a rematch with Daivari. When Swann and Daivari squared off again last week on WWE 205 Live, TJP joined the commentary team – still needing the assistance of crutches. As the action spilled to the outside, TJP prevented Daivari from using the crutch against Swann. Losing focus on his opponent, The Persian Lion found himself on the losing end of the bout, prompting him to attack TJP. To the surprise of Swann and the WWE Universe, TJP battled back, moving around the ring as though uninjured, even nailing The Persian Lion with a Detonation Kick. Swann was confused and suspicious about TJP’s status and the nature of his injury, but he accepted the assist. What is The Duke of Dab’s status? Is he ready to compete?

– Braun Strowman took to Instagram and wrote the following props for Big Show after their steel cage main event on last night’s RAW, which Strowman won:

As if we didn’t turn the whole worlds eyes on us the first two times. We gave u a third one of a kinda never to be seen again fight!!!!! We are the last of a dying breed I said it about our first two matches and I’ll say it about this one as well you will never see anything think like this anywhere in the world and may never see anything like it again!!!!! I tip my hat to you #BigShow you brought the fight to me every time and have pushed me to dig deeper and deeper to find a way to beat you and I thank you because you brought 100% of the monster out in me!!!!!! #TheMonsterAmongMen #BraunStrowman #wweraw #spectacles #LastOfADyingBreed

