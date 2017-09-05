Big Show To Reportedly Undergo Hip Surgery

Sep 5, 2017 - by Bill Fenbers

Big Show’s steel cage match against Braun Strowman, on Monday Night RAW, may be his last match for a while.  The 45-year old Big Show will reportedly undergo hip surgery.

Strowman pinned Big Show in the steel cage match, and afterwards broke the cage by tossing Big Show’s body to the outside.

