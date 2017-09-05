Big Show To Reportedly Undergo Hip Surgery

Big Show’s steel cage match against Braun Strowman, on Monday Night RAW, may be his last match for a while. The 45-year old Big Show will reportedly undergo hip surgery.

just a fyi – hearing big show is getting surgery for a slight hip issue very very soon. expect a braun mauling finish tonight. #RAW — james mckenna (@chillhartman) September 5, 2017

Strowman pinned Big Show in the steel cage match, and afterwards broke the cage by tossing Big Show’s body to the outside.

