9/5/17 WWE 205 Live Coverage

The 41st episode of 205 Live opens with a video hype package for tonight’s main event: Enzo Amore vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Gran Metalik vs. The Brian Kendrick vs. Tony Nese in a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match where the winner will advance to No Mercy to challenge Neville for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. We see the opening video and then go into the arena where Vic Joseph is joined by his new broadcast partner, Nigel McGuinness. They hype up tonight’s main event and McGuinness takes some shots at Enzo Amore.

Match #1: TJP vs. Ariya Daivari

Before the match, Rich Swann comes out and sits at ringside for the match. Daivari stomps away on TJP in the corner and then chops him against the ropes. Daivari sends TJP across the ring, but TJP comes back and sends Daivari to the floor. TJP drops Daivari with a springboard dropkick and then tosses him back into the ring. TJP goes for the cover, but Daivari kicks out at two. TJP sends Daivari into the corner and charges, but Daivari moves and kicks TJP in the back of the knee. Daivari drops TJP with a neck-breaker from the second rope and goes for the cover, but TJP kicks out at two. Daivari applies a submission down on the mat, but TJP gets to his feet and kicks Daivari in the chest.

TJP and Daivari exchange right hands, but TJP delivers a springboard forearm and then delivers a series of suplexes. TJP goes for the cover, but Daivari kicks out at two. Daivari comes back with a back elbow and then drops TJP with a high knee. Daivari goes for the cover, but TJP kicks out at two. Daivari sends TJP to the floor and stares at Swann. Daivari stomps on TJP and then tosses him back into the ring. Daivari goes up top and then looks back at Swann before going for the frog splash. TJP moves out of the way and then connects with the Detonation Kick and gets the pin fall.

Winner: TJP.

After the match, Swann gets into the ring and challenges TJP to their rubber match on next week’s show.

We take a look back to last week’s show and see footage of the No Disqualification Match between The Brian Kendrick and Gentleman Jack Gallagher, which was won by Kendrick by way of TKO. Afterwards, McGuinness and Joseph hype the main event once more.

We see Drew Gulak walking backstage and he will be in action next.

Back from the break, we see that the match between Rich Swann and TJP for next week’s show has been made official.

Match #2: Drew Gulak vs. Akira Tozawa

