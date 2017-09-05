9/4/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Rochester, Minnesota

Sep 5, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from the 9/4/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event in Rochester, Minnesota:

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
The Usos defeated Breezango and The New Day

2. Aiden English defeated Tye Dillinger

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match
The Hype Bros and Sami Zayn defeated The Ascension and Erick Rowan

4. WWE United States Championship Triple Threat Match
AJ Styles defeated Baron Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura

5. Naomi and Charlotte Flair defeated Tamina and Natalya

6. Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler

7. WWE Championship Last Man Standing Match
Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Bobby Lashley talks Destination X, El Patron being stripped of the GFW title, crossing over, McGregor vs. Mayweather, Angle, Flair, Punk, Roode, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad