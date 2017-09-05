9/4/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Rochester, Minnesota

Below are the results from the 9/4/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event in Rochester, Minnesota:

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

The Usos defeated Breezango and The New Day

2. Aiden English defeated Tye Dillinger

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Hype Bros and Sami Zayn defeated The Ascension and Erick Rowan

4. WWE United States Championship Triple Threat Match

AJ Styles defeated Baron Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura

5. Naomi and Charlotte Flair defeated Tamina and Natalya

6. Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler

7. WWE Championship Last Man Standing Match

Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton

