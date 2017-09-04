WWE Mae Young Classic Tournament Coverage – Episode 8

Episode 8 opens with a recap of the quarterfinals and then focuses on the Final 4: Mercedes Martinez, Shayna Baszler, Toni Storm, and Kairi Sane. We see the opening video and then go into the arena where Jim Ross and Lita welcome us to the show. We take a look at the first two competitors, Shayna Baszler and Mercedes Martinez.

Match #1: Tournament Semifinal Match – Mercedes Martinez vs. Shayne Baszler

Martinez takes Baszler to the mat, but Baszler gets right back to her feet. Martinez delivers forearm shots and chop that sends Baszler to the corner. Martinez delivers more forearms and another chop once in the corner. She does the same thing in the next corner and then taunts Baszler. Martinez gets a series of right hands that backs Baszler into the ropes. Martinez kicks Baszler in the back and then applies a rear naked choke down on the mat. Baszler gets free, but Martinez drives her elbow into Baszler’s neck repeatedly. Martinez goes back to the choke hold, but Baszler gets free and gets to her feet. Baszler delivers a series of kicks and then rights and lefts. Baszler sends Martinez to the corner and connects with a running knee lift.

Baszler delivers a gut-wrench suplex, and then another, and goes for the cover, but Martinez kicks out at two. Baszler kicks Martinez a few times and goes for another cover, but Martinez kicks out again. Baszler applies a knee-bar submission down on the mat, but Martinez counters it into a modified STF submission. Baszler fights out and she and Martinez exchange right forearm down on the mat. Martinez gets the upperhand and kicks Baszler in the face. Martinez charges at Baszler, but Baszler counters with a kick to the face. Martinez comes right back with the fisherman’s buster, but doesn’t make the cover immediately. Martinez eventually gets the cover, but Baszler kicks out at two.

Martinez gets to her feet and delivers a side suplex and then another. Martinez delivers a third suplex and then goes for the fisherman’s buster again, but Baszler counters. Baszler picks Martinez up and slams her down and locks in the rear naked choke and Martinez taps out.

Winner: Shayna Baszler.

After the match, Martinez and Baszler share a hug. Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and Sara Amato are in the ring and they present Baszler with the celebratory roses and Stephanie raises her hand in the air.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)